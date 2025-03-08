Maui Surf Forecast for March 09, 2025

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 14-18 7-10 7-10 5-7 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:37 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:42 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:01 AM HST. High 0.8 feet 11:59 AM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 6:33 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain above advisory levels through this evening and likely through the night as the current moderate, medium- to long-period northwest (310-330 degree) swell holds near its afternoon peak. The High Surf Advisory has been extended for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight, due to swell heights at the nearshore buoys looking to be slow to decline over the next several hours. This swell will gradually veer toward the north-northwest as it lowers through early next week.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough into next week due to the persistent fresh to locally strong trade flow over and upstream of the islands. Trades could possibly strengthen early next week, which would further increase the windswell through at least midweek.

Surf along south-facing shores will remain small with mainly some wrap around wind swell for select exposures. A small, long-period south-southwest swell is possible next Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.