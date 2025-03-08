Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 09, 2025

March 8, 2025, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
14-18
7-10
7-10
5-7 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:37 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:42 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:01 AM HST.




High 0.8 feet 11:59 AM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:33 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north and west facing shores will remain above advisory levels through this evening and likely through the night as the current moderate, medium- to long-period northwest (310-330 degree) swell holds near its afternoon peak. The High Surf Advisory has been extended for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands through tonight, due to swell heights at the nearshore buoys looking to be slow to decline over the next several hours. This swell will gradually veer toward the north-northwest as it lowers through early next week. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough into next week due to the persistent fresh to locally strong trade flow over and upstream of the islands. Trades could possibly strengthen early next week, which would further increase the windswell through at least midweek. 


Surf along south-facing shores will remain small with mainly some wrap around wind swell for select exposures. A small, long-period south-southwest swell is possible next Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
