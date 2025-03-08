Rotary Club to host financial wellness talk in Kīhei on Tuesday evening

Theo Stiller & Joshua Dutcher of WestPac Wealth Partners will speak at an upcoming Rotary meeting in South Maui. PC: Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kīhei-Wailea will host a discussion on financial wealth and wellness on Tuesday, March 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Island Health in the Rainbow Mall. The event will feature speakers Theo Stiller and Joshua Dutcher of WestPac Wealth Partners.

WestPac Wealth Partners is a privately-held wealth management firm, founded with the intent to assist its clients in every aspect of their financial lives.

Stiller, a financial coach, specializes in business and estate planning, asset protection, investments and insurance. Dutcher, a wealth manager, helps clients navigate financial growth and management through career transitions, business ownership and retirement.

Networking begins at 5 p.m. at Island Health, 2439 S Kīhei Road, #101B, Kīhei in the Rainbow Mall. To RSVP, email rotarymeansbusinessmaui@gmail.com.