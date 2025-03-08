The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua offers new guest experiences

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua invites travelers to dive into a world where luxury meets adventure with diverse new activities and timeless experiences. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has introduced a slate of new activities, adding to its lineup of more than 60 weekly experiences.

The offerings range from outdoor recreation and wellness programs to cultural workshops and culinary events.

Bookings are available at www.kapalua-experiences.com.

Outdoor Pursuits

Kapalua Ziplines. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The resort’s outdoor activities include championship golf, pickleball, zip lining, ATV rides and horseback riding. Families can take part in bocce ball and lawn games, while couples have options like coastal walks, bike rides, and whale-watching excursions.

Health and Wellness

Sunrise Yoga. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Health and wellness programs feature aquacise, Pilates, island Zumba, morning mobility sessions, and chakra yoga. Outdoor activities such as labyrinth meditation walks and guided fitness hikes are also available. The 17,500-square-foot spa offers seasonal treatments that incorporate Hawaiian healing practices.

Food and Beverage

Hometown star chef Jojo Vasquez (left) will join Chef Zach Laidlaw (right) and Banyan Tree’s culinary team to debut the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua on Saturday, March 8, 2025. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Food-focused experiences include sushi-making workshops, sunset wine tastings, paint-and-sip nights, and Mai Tai mixology classes. The Chef’s Table at Banyan Tree highlights local ingredients, while the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series brings guest chefs, including Michelin-starred talent, to the resort.

Arts and Culture

Lei Po’o Workshop. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

Cultural programs range from lei making and hula lessons to beginner ‘ukulele classes and Hawaiian history talks. Guests can gather around a fire pit for storytelling sessions with local experts or attend the Tales of the Kapa Moe Lū‘au. The Aloha Friday Market features locally made products.

Keiki (Just for Kids)

Keiki Pizza Class. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

For children, the resort offers hands-on cooking classes, an art activity called Color Me Tee, and introductory gardening sessions. Young guests can also join the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment program, which includes guided excursions to observe sea turtles, explore tide pools, and learn survival skills.

Visit www.kapalua-experiences.com for more information.