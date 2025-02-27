The Ritz-Carlton Maui unveils Kapalua Wine and Chef Series beginning in March

Local chefs Jojo Vasquez (left) and Zach Laidlaw (right) will join Banyan Tree’s culinary team to debut the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua on Saturday, March 8, 2025. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has launched the Kapalua Wine & Chef Series at Banyan Tree, offering exclusive monthly culinary experiences. Each event pairs award-winning wines with creative dishes from top chefs, including MICHELIN-starred talent.

The series will take place on the second Saturday of each month, with guest chefs preparing special tasting menus. Dishes from the chefs will also be available on the Banyan Tree menu for the month.

The series kicks off on March 8 with chefs Jojo Vasquez (Fond Maui, James Beard Semifinalist, Food Network’s “Iron Chef America”) and Zach Laidlaw (Hua Momona Farms, FOX’s “Next Level Chef”), who will pair Duckhorn Vineyards wines with a four-course menu. The evening will be hosted by Sommelier Jodi Komine, allowing guests to savor rare and complex varietals from the classic Napa Valley winery.

MICHELIN-starred chef Sujan Sarka will feature in the new Kapalua Wine & Chef Series. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On April 12, MICHELIN-starred chef Sujan Sarkar will collaborate with Rombauer Vineyards for a modern Indian dining experience. Chef Sarkar’s innovative approach to Indian flavors has earned him accolades at his acclaimed restaurants BAAR BAAR (New York City, L.A.), one MICHELIN-starred Indienne (Chicago), and MICHELIN-bibbed SIFR (Chicago).

Banyan Tree, the signature restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, offers a sophisticated coastal dining experience that emphasizes the finest seafood and locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant is committed to sustainable practices, working closely with local purveyors like Hua Momona Farms to highlight Maui’s rich agricultural offerings. The Banyan Tree restaurant also offers a new Chef’s Table every Friday night, where guests can savor a different menu each week at an alfresco table under the Maui stars.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by calling 808-665-7089.