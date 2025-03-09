Armstrong Builders received two Grand Awards at the 2024 Building Industry Design and Construction Awards, including recognition for La‘i Loa, a luxury condominium development in Wailea.
The 75-unit project, designed to maximize ocean views, won in the “Multifamily Development Avg. Unit Price over $800,000” category. It features 15 terraced buildings, an amenity center with a spa and infinity pool and an underground parking structure.
The firm also won in the “New Residential over $999,000” category for Panana 13, a seven-bedroom home in Kohanaiki Resort on Hawai‘i Island.
“It is an honor to be recognized,” said Armstrong Builders President James Keller. “These awards are a testament to the commitment to quality and innovation that defines our incredible team.”
The Building Industry Design and Construction Awards, sponsored by Stone-Drew/Ashe & Jones, recognize outstanding residential and commercial projects across Hawai‘i.