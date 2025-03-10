Coco Deck Lahaina announces weekly ‘Front Street Magic Show’ starting April 1, 2025



















Coco Deck Lahaina has announced the launch of the ‘Front Street Magic Show,’ a unique dining and entertainment experience, happening every Tuesday evening beginning April 1, 2025.

This exclusive event combines the culinary artistry of Executive Chef Alvin Savella with the mesmerizing magic of David Kuraya. Guests will indulge in a locally inspired four-course dinner featuring seasonal Maui ingredients, while being entertained by Kuraya’s table-side illusions. The evening culminates with a performance of magic and comedy.

Event Details:

Date: Every Tuesday starting April 1, 2025 *Dates subject to change

Every Tuesday starting April 1, 2025 *Dates subject to change Time: Dinner begins at 7:30 p.m.; Show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Dinner begins at 7:30 p.m.; Show starts at 8:30 p.m. Location: Coco Deck Lahaina | Kitchen & Bar, 1312 Front Street, Lahaina, HI, 96761

Coco Deck Lahaina | Kitchen & Bar, 1312 Front Street, Lahaina, HI, 96761 Tickets: $90 general admission; $80 kamaʻāina (includes 4-Course Dinner and Show – Gratuity not included)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chef Alvin Savella, known as “The Kitchen Assassin,” is a Lahaina-born, award-winning chef celebrated for his bold, innovative approach to island cuisine. Honored as Maui’s Chef of the Year in 2018, he has led in top restaurants, including Māla Ocean Tavern, The Banyan Tree at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, and Humuhumunukunukuapua‘a at the Grand Wailea, before opening Coco Deck Lahaina in September of 2024.

David Kuraya is one of Hawaiʻi’s most sought-after entertainers, renowned for his polished blend of magic, mind-reading, and comedy. He has performed for major companies like SAP, Microsoft, and National Insurance and is the only Maui magician to headline Warren & Annabelle’s, Maui ProArts Playhouse, and The Magic Castle in Hollywood.

Seating for the ‘Front Street Magic Show’ is limited, and reservations are required. Guests are encouraged to secure their tables early to ensure participation in this extraordinary event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Contact Information:

Email: info@cocodecklahaina.com

info@cocodecklahaina.com Phone: 808-451-2778

808-451-2778 Address: 1312 Front Street, Lahaina, HI, 96761

For more information and to reserve a table, visit Coco Deck Lahaina‘s Events Page.