Maui Family Support Services hosts Early Childhood Resource Fair, March 25

Maui Family Support Services’ Early Childhood Resource Fair. File photo.

Maui Family Support Services hosts the Early Childhood Resource Fair on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cameron Center Auditorium. This free, family-friendly event connects parents and caregivers with valuable early childhood resources, local preschools and childcare options.

Those in attendance can discover preschools and childcare options; connect with community resources and services; get support for child transition; and enjoy fun activities and giveaways.

Parents will be able to meet representatives from various early childhood programs, learn about available services, and receive valuable information to support their child’s developmental journey. Attendees will also receive a free resource bag and a complimentary meal featuring chili and rice bowls while supplies last.

This event is open to all families with young children. Whether you’re looking for early learning programs or additional support, the Early Childhood Resource Fair is an opportunity to connect with local organizations that serve Maui’s families.

For more information, contact Maui Family Support Services at 808-242-0900 or keikimatters@mfss.org.

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. is a private, nonprofit agency incorporated in 1980 to provide early childhood development services to families on Maui. The agency has provided more than 38 years of continuous service to children and families of Maui County. The Mission of Maui Family Support Services, Inc. is to promote healthy family functioning by providing supportive services which build on families’ strengths.

Visit www.mfss.org for additional information.