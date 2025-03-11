Maui police seek help in locating missing Kahului man

Terry Moyer. PC: courtesy

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Terry Moyer, 73, of Kahului.

Moyer was reported missing on Monday, March 10, 2025, by family members after receiving concerning letters from him. Checks made at his residence revealed Moyer was not home. He was last seen by a family member on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, around noon, and calls to his cell phone remain unanswered. Moyer operates a blue-colored 1993 Chevy Blazer bearing Hawaii license plate MZC434.

Moyer is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing or footwear he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moyer, is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-007136.