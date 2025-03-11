SSFM International welcomes Morris Atta as Senior Project Manager

Morris M. Atta, Esq., JD has joined SSFM International as a Senior Project Manager

SSFM International announced Morris M. Atta, Esq., JD has joined the firm as a Senior Project Manager, effective February 2025. Atta has an extensive background in public administration, land management and infrastructure planning.

“I am excited to join SSFM and contribute to the firm’s legacy of delivering impactful and sustainable projects across Hawaiʻi and the Pacific,” said Atta. Throughout my career, I have been committed to strengthening communities through thoughtful planning and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at SSFM to create solutions that enhance resiliency.”

Atta joins SSFM following a distinguished career in Hawaiʻi’s public sector, where he held leadership roles at the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Department of Agriculture and Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART). His expertise in land use policy, infrastructure resilience, and regulatory compliance aligns with SSFM’s mission to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions to Hawaiʻi’s communities.

“Morris’s contributions will be significant,” said Mike Matsumoto, SSFM International President. “His extensive experience in public policy, project management, and regulatory frameworks will enhance our ability to develop strategic and resilient infrastructure projects that serve Hawaiʻi’s evolving needs.”

A graduate of New York University School of Law and Yale University, Atta has been a member of the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association since 1984. He serves on numerous boards, including the Downtown Art Center, Creative Arts Experience.

SSFM International is a professional consulting firm providing planning, project management, construction management, civil engineering, structural engineering, traffic engineering, and strategic services. After six decades of practice, SSFM has offices in Guam, Hawaiʻi, Okinawa, Manila. For more on SSFM International, visit www.ssfm.com.