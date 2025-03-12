Hawaiʻi Technology Academy Kīhei and Lahaina campuses accepting applications

Learning to fly a drone as part of Hawai‘i Technology Academy’s statewide project that is teaching students to harness technology to observe the world and build virtual environments that are repositories of their knowledge. PC: Hawai‘i Technology Academy

Hawaiʻi Technology Academy is accepting applications for the 2025-26 school year at its two Maui campuses: its K-8 campus in Lahaina and K-12 campus in Kīhei. The tuition-free public charter school offers a blended learning model that combines on-campus and virtual instruction with hands-on learning experiences.

Hawai‘i Technology Academy is the state’s largest K-12 public charter school, serving 1,800 students across six campuses and offering a fully virtual Distance Learning program for grades 4-12. Its small class sizes, capped at 24 students, allow for personalized instruction.

“With class sizes that never top 24, our teachers are able to offer highly specialized education,” said Kīhei campus director Allison Trapp. “They can carefully nurture those students who need extra help or advance those who can handle classwork that’s grades ahead.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The school’s high school Career-Based Learning program allows students to earn credit through internships, experiential programs or independent projects. Students have participated in projects such as making estate chocolate, building a radio telescope and applying Hawaiian cultural practices to wetland restoration.

HTA’s Ryder Perez spent a semester learning all the steps — including taste-testing — in making chocolate at Maui Ku‘ia Estate Chocolate. His Career-Based Learning project was through STEMworks. PC: Hawai‘i Technology Academy

“What we see through Career-Based Learning is that students gain the skills and the confidence that help them in the next steps in their lives,” said executive director Matt Zitello. “They’re also empowered as they learn that they can make a difference in the world around them.”

Hawai‘i Technology Academy’s emphasis on experiential learning is also found in its elementary and middle school classes. At the Lahaina campus, middle schoolers engage in place-based learning, or “pbHTA,” applying classroom skills in community projects.















ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Our students have been actively engaged in our community’s fire recovery efforts,” said middle school coordinator Ray Mohrman. “They’ve created authentic redesign plans for Lahaina and have been out planting and cultivating native species with Kaiāulu Initiatives. Our families really appreciate this real-world learning environment.”

In the 2023-24 school year, 93% of seniors statewide graduated on time, compared with the state public school average of 86%, according to the Strive HI performance report.

For more information or to apply, visit the school’s website.