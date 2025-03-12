Maui Police Chief John Pelletier answers questions during a news conference on the Lahaina fire. HJI / COLLEEN UECHI photo

The Maui Police Commission faces a major decision of whether to place Maui Police Chief John Pelletier on leave based on allegations in a lawsuit that he was involved in the conspiracy of a gang rape orchestrated by rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in California in 2018.

On Monday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen sent a letter to the Police Commission requesting that Pelletier be placed on administrative leave and that the commission launch its own investigation.

Stacey Moniz, the chair of the Police Commission, declined to comment on Monday about the case, and she could not be reached on Tuesday.

But a member of the Police Commission who requested anonymity told the Hawai‘i Journalism Initiative on Tuesday that due to Sunshine Laws that require advance public notice, it was too late to call for an emergency meeting before the commission’s regular meeting on the third Wednesday of the month.

So the commission will wait until that scheduled meeting, on March 19, to discuss the mayor’s request. In the meantime, Pelletier remains as Maui’s police chief.

The chiefs of the Maui police and fire departments are unique in that they are hired and fired by a commission of volunteers appointed by the mayor, unlike the heads of most county departments who are appointed by the mayor and approved by the Maui County Council.

The duties of the nine-member Police Commission include reviewing MPD’s budget requests before they’re sent to the mayor; investigating charges brought by the public against the department; and evaluating the police chief’s performance every year, according to the Maui County Charter.

The commission also has the power to appoint and remove the police chief. Before removing the chief, the commission must inform the chief in writing of the charges and hold a hearing.

The charter does not specify who would serve as head of the department if the chief were to be placed on administrative leave. Next in line, according to the organization chart, is the deputy chief, a role currently held by Wade Maeda.

On Tuesday, Pelletier said in his own statement that he was “deeply disappointed” by Bissen’s request to put him on leave, but added he would fully cooperate with any investigation.

“Let me be clear: the allegations made against me are completely false, and I have not been formally served with any legal paperwork,” Pelletier said.

“Throughout my career, I have served with integrity and dedication, and I am deeply disappointed by this request, which I believe to be both premature and unjust. I understand the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement, and I fully intend to cooperate with any necessary processes to ensure the truth is known.”

In the lawsuit, Pelletier is accused of taking a mother and her adult son at gunpoint from Las Vegas to a home in Orinda, Calif., where the alleged gang rape occurred. The two people said Combs tried to frame them for the assault.

In the lawsuit, Pelletier also is accused of impersonating a Contra Costa sheriff to the alleged rape victim, Ashley Parham, and of claiming to be conducting a federal investigation on drug trafficking in order to stop a responding local officer from trying to interview the mother and son, who are listed as plaintiffs Jane Doe and John Doe in the lawsuit.

In 2018, Pelletier worked in leadership for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Monday, citing “the gravity of the allegations,” Bissen recommended that the Police Commission place Pelletier on leave and launch its own inquiry.

The initial lawsuit was filed in October by Parham against Combs, Kristina Khorram, known as Combs’ right-hand woman, and Shane Pearce, who rented the home where the alleged rape took place.

The lawsuit was amended Friday to identify Pelletier and several other defendants. The amended complaint also included the two unnamed plaintiffs.

The Police Commission has previously been a big supporter of Pelletier, whom they voted 9-0 to succeed retired former police chief Tivoli Faaumu in 2021. Pelletier was chosen out of a pool of 17 applicants and was one of five finalists.

The 22-year veteran of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at the time that one of his top priorities would be “building trust and transparency.”

In 2022, the commission declined to take disciplinary action against Pelletier after reviewing the investigations of three employee complaints alleging a hostile work environment. The investigations found that Pelletier likely violated county policy but could not substantiate all of the allegations.

Last year, based on the chief’s answers to a self-assessment and interview, the commission “concluded unanimously that Mr. Pelletier exceeded expectations” on most of their ratings.

In his letter to the commission on Monday, Bissen said there is precedent in county government for placing appointed officials on leave during an investigation.

“This approach does not constitute a presumption of guilt but ensures that the individual in question is not in a position that may compromise the integrity of the office while the matter is under review,” Bissen said. “The County of Maui Charter requires appointed officers to uphold the highest ethical standards to maintain public confidence in local government.”

Pelletier added in his statement on Tuesday that “I firmly believe no one should face professional consequences based on unsubstantiated claims.”

“I remain committed to the officers, staff, and residents of this County and sincerely appreciate the support of those who know my character, my dedication to my family, and my lifelong commitment to this profession,” he said. “Despite this challenge, my focus remains on serving this community and leading the Maui Police Department with the honor and integrity it deserves.”