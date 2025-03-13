Call to Hawaiʻi-based artists for the MACC Biennial 2025 Exhibit



















Maui Arts & Cultural Center has issued a call to artists for the second edition of its statewide juried biennial exhibition in Schaefer International Gallery, MACC Biennial 2025. This signature exhibition is an opportunity for artists living in Hawaiʻi to enter their strongest, most innovative, and thought-provoking work, embodying fresh approaches in contemporary art.

The exhibition dates are July 8 to Aug. 30, 2025 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery.

Artists interested in submitting work are encouraged to access the MACC Biennial 2025 page on the MACC’s website at mauiarts.org/maccbiennial2025, where they can view and download the exhibition prospectus. Jurying will take place in May – June 2025.

“MACC Biennial is a showcase of voices from across the islands, weaving together a contemporary dialogue of relevant ideas and innovative approaches. This cross-disciplinary exhibition encourages artists to explore conceptual depth, technical prowess, and creative forms to develop resonating experiences that interpret our human connection,” said Gallery Director Jonathan Clark.

MACC Biennial is open to all artists 18 years and older who reside in Hawaiʻi. All works entered must be original and newly created within the last two years (between 2023 and 2025), without direct teaching supervision or classroom exposure. The work must not have been previously shown in any other exhibit, gallery, venue, website, or social media network. Eligible media include drawing, painting, printmaking, sculpture, textile, mixed media, photography, video, installation, and new media, while reproductions of original artwork of any kind will not be considered.

The juror for this exhibition is Elissa Auther, the Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs and the William and Mildred Lasden Chief Curator at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York, NY. In her role at MAD, Auther provides strategic direction and creative oversight for exhibitions, acquisitions, publications, and exhibition-related programming. She has published widely on a diverse set of topics, including the history of modernism and its relationship to craft and the decorative, the material culture of the American counterculture, and feminist art.

Auther said, “Art keeps me thoughtful and open to new ideas, and I appreciate being pushed in new directions.”

Submitted work will be reviewed through a competitive two-round jurying process. All entries for MACC Biennial must be submitted online via the Call for Entry (CaFÉ) website for Round 1 of jurying, which will take place fully digitally. The application period in 2025 opens on April 14 and closes on May 12 at 7:59 p.m. (HST). All entries must be received by the May 12 deadline. The link to the application can be accessed through the MACC Biennial 2025 webpage beginning March 10, 2025.

Only work selected from Round 1 will proceed to Round 2 of jurying, where the juror will travel to four island sites to view pieces in-person during the first week of June 2025. Final jurying decisions will be announced after the juror has reviewed work at all four island sites.

Artist Awards – MACC Biennial 2025 will include three significant cash awards selected by the juror to recognize works of outstanding merit:

Juror’s Choice Award for $10,000

Award of Excellence in Two-Dimensional Media for $5,000

Award of Excellence in Three-Dimensional Media for $5,000

Schaefer International Gallery is open during exhibitions from Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as before select performances in Castle Theater. Admission is free and open to the public. For the latest updates on MACC Biennial 2025, visit: mauiarts.org/maccbiennial2025

This exhibition is organized and presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center and sponsored by the Barr-Campbell Family Foundation. Additional funding provided by County of Maui, Office of Economic Development.