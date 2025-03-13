Maui Surf Forecast for March 14, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:15 PM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:38 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 08:50 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 02:53 PM HST. Sunrise 6:34 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small to moderate size, medium period north northwest swell that peaked late yesterday has been gradually falling through the day. A similar sized west northwest swell will move into the northwest waters tonight and peak across the islands Friday afternoon. North and west-facing shore surf will remain under advisory thresholds.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy but stay just under advisory thresholds. As winds fall off this weekend, so will this east chop.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.