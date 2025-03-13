UH Maui College offers free carpentry and painting pre-apprenticeship trainings

UHMC construction. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training, March 24 to May 23. The tuition value is $6,000.

The course includes six weeks of intensive training in carpentry fundamentals and basic took use, construction math, basic print reading, metal framing, concrete formwork and drywall. The course also includes a two-week paid internship at an active construction site.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will be granted direct entry into any of the three registered apprenticeship programs administered by the Hawaiʻi Carpenters Apprenticeship and Training Fund.

Complete information, eligibility requirements and registration for the carpentry session is available online here.

A free one-week Painters Pre-Apprenticeship class is also being offered. It runs from March 31 to April 4. The tuition value is $1,600. The course will cover Introduction to Painting Tools and Surface Preparation, Surface Inspection and Priming Checking, Painting Techniques and Application Applying, Detail Work and Trim Painting, and Final Inspection, Touch-Ups and Cleanup. Complete information and registration for the painting session is available online here.

“We continue to be committed to serving our community and to preparing Maui’s future workforce,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “We’re grateful to our partners and to those in the construction trades who join us in this mission.”

