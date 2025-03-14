Talk story with Yuki Lei at Upcountry Farmers Market

File Photo: Office of Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura

Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura will hold her Talk Story with Yuki Lei outreach program this Saturday, March 15, at the Upcountry Farmers Market from 7 to 11 a.m.

Sugimura invites the public to come and share their thoughts on County issues that matter to them. State Rep. Kyle Yamashita will also be available to discuss State-related issues with the community.

State Rep. Kyle Yamashita at Upcountry Farmers Market. File PC: Maui Council Member Yuki Lei Sugimura

The Upcountry Farmers Market is located at Kulamalu Town Center near Longs Drugs, Pukalani. “The UFM is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, giving feedback on local issues and supporting local small businesses,” added Sugimura, who also serves as Vice Chair of the Council.

Sugimura will be available to meet with the public to hear their concerns each month at the Upcountry Farmers Market. Future Talk Story dates and more information are available at MauiCounty.us/Sugimura.

Sugimura holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. She is the chair of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee.

For more information, contact Sugimura’s cell 808-830-0344, office 808-270-7939 or by emailing YukiLei.Sugimura@MauiCounty.us.