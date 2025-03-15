Hawaiʻi Carbon Smart Land Program expands funding for regenerative land management

A Carbon Smart Land Program grantee trains on protocol to document and submit soil samples in September 2024. PC: DLNR

The Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission is offering a new round of grants through the Carbon Smart Land Program to support regenerative land management across the state.

Grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 will be awarded to 10 to 15 applicants to implement practices such as agroforestry, native reforestation and soil health improvements. Grantees can also employ practices that reduce carbon emissions and promote carbon sequestration and storage. Eligible entities include private landowners and lessees, or those with documented access and rights to land management, community organizations, hui, networks and hubs, schools and businesses.

“This is an opportunity to expand on the positive impacts that landowners and stewards have already created,” said Leah Laramee, Climate Commission coordinator. “The more support we can provide around practical solutions to climate-related events, the better the outcomes for lands across the state.”

A previous funding cycle awarded grants to 10 recipients in Hawaiʻi County, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu for projects that included restoring native forests, composting to improve soil health and converting fallow land to agroforestry. The latest round aims to broaden its impact and involve an even more diverse range of participants.

Applications are open through April 1, 2025. More details are available at Hawaiʻi Awards & Notices Data System (HANDS).