Maui’s first-ever Keiki Bike Education Program rolls into schools



















The Keiki Bike Education Program is rolling into Maui schools for the first time, offering children essential biking skills and safety education. This initiative, led by the Maui Bicycling League (MBL) in partnership with the Maui Family YMCA, is designed to promote physical activity, road safety, and environmental awareness among keiki across the island.

With support from Sovereignty Bike Company, the Samueli Foundation, and other donors, this program will offer young riders hands-on bicycle education. The Maui Family YMCA will bring the program to its After-School (A Plus) Programs, currently serving students at Haʻikū, Kīhei, Lihikai, Pōmaikaʻi, and Pu‘u Kukui Elementary Schools. The program will officially launch at Lahaina Intermediate School during its Spring Break Day Camp.

A Community-Driven Initiative

The program’s foundation began with an incredible act of generosity during the 2023 Lahaina Fire. Sovereignty Bike Company, led by Shawn Kahakele‘i, donated 160 bikes to bring joy to children affected by the Lahaina Fire. In December 2023, 80 bikes were distributed as Christmas gifts, and Maui Bicycling League Chair Saman Dias saw an opportunity to maximize the impact of the remaining bikes by bringing bike education to Maui children, creating a lasting legacy to benefit keiki for years to come.

Dias began working with schools and community partners to create a structured education program that would teach children essential biking skills while fostering confidence, independence, and mental well-being.

According to Dias, biking not only provides healthy physical activity but also helps children develop problem-solving skills, improve concentration, and reduce stress through movement. Additionally, the program encourages social interaction, family bonding, and an appreciation for the environment.

“Learning to follow traffic rules at a young age instills responsibility and respect for road safety, creating a foundation for lifelong safe cycling habits,” organizers said. Through this process, a partnership developed with Ricky Pavao Jones, Maui Family YMCA Youth Director, and the Keiki Bike Education Program was born.

What Keiki Will Learn

The Keiki Bike Education Program is designed for children ages 7-13, particularly those in underserved communities and those affected by the Lahaina fire. Participants will gain:

Bike Riding Skills – Balance, coordination, and motor integration

– Balance, coordination, and motor integration Road Safety & Awareness – Helmet use, situational awareness, and traffic rules

– Helmet use, situational awareness, and traffic rules Traffic Rules & Respect for Safety – Instilling road safety awareness at a young age

– Instilling road safety awareness at a young age Group Rides & Community Bonding – Teamwork and social interaction

– Teamwork and social interaction Basic Bike Maintenance – Encouraging responsibility and independence

– Encouraging responsibility and independence Mindfulness & Mental Well-Being – Cycling as a stress-reliever

– Cycling as a stress-reliever Environmental Education – Biking as a sustainable transportation choice

Bringing the program to life

By 2025, the program aims to reach up to 2,000 children across Maui through after-school programs, summer camps, and intersession programs.

Gratitude for supporters

Leaders say the program would not be possible without the generosity of donors, volunteers, and community partners, who are helping to make bike education accessible to Maui’s keiki:

Sovereignty Bike Company – Donated 160 bikes to keiki

– Donated 160 bikes to keiki Samueli Foundation – Provided financial contributions supporting the program and MBL operations. The Samueli Foundation is guided by a belief in giving back to communities, creating a bridge between the past and the future, and inspiring others to contribute. Their generosity reflects their Giving Pledge commitment—not just to support meaningful projects but to encourage others to give as well. We are deeply grateful for their support and hope that others will follow their inspiring example. Learn more.

– Provided financial contributions supporting the program and MBL operations. The Samueli Foundation is guided by a belief in giving back to communities, creating a bridge between the past and the future, and inspiring others to contribute. Their generosity reflects their Giving Pledge commitment—not just to support meaningful projects but to encourage others to give as well. We are deeply grateful for their support and hope that others will follow their inspiring example. Learn more. Young Brothers & Royal Hawaiian Movers – Transported donated bikes from Kauaʻi to Maui

– Transported donated bikes from Kauaʻi to Maui Maui Family YMCA – Bringing bike education into After-School (A Plus) Programs

– Bringing bike education into After-School (A Plus) Programs Hawaiʻi Bicycling League, Volunteers & Community Partners – Dedicated individuals and organizations who have contributed time, resources, and expertise to ensure the success of this initiative

Sustaining and expanding the program over the next two years will require $103,560 ($51,780 per year) to support:

Instructor salaries – Ensuring trained professionals guide and mentor keiki

– Ensuring trained professionals guide and mentor keiki Bike storage & maintenance – Keeping bikes in safe, ride-ready condition

– Keeping bikes in safe, ride-ready condition Safety gear & educational materials – Providing helmets, learning tools, and resources

– Providing helmets, learning tools, and resources Support staff – Assisting with program coordination and instruction

– Assisting with program coordination and instruction Infrastructure improvements – Enhancing spaces for safe and effective bike education

Ways to Get Involved

Donate: Help fund this transformative program

Help fund this transformative program Sponsor: Partner with us to make a lasting impact

Partner with us to make a lasting impact Volunteer: Assist with bike education, safety checks, and events

Assist with bike education, safety checks, and events Spread the Word : Share our mission on social media and in your community

Share our mission on social media and in your community Instruct: Be a bike education instructor at your favorite school

To learn more, visit https://www.mauibike.org/keiki-bike-education-program/.