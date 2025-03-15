Nisei Veterans Memorial Center announces ‘Yakamashii’ talk with Kathy Collins with special guest: Rachel Kondo of FX’s Shōgun

Rachel Kondo (left) PC: Courtesy HIFF via NVMC. Kathy Collins (right).

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will host an in-person talk on Saturday, April 5 from 1:30 p.m. at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center’s Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center located at 665 Kahului Beach Road. In this installment of the recurring “Yakamashii” series, Kathy Collins will sit down with her guest, Rachel Kondo, the executive producer of FX’s Shogun, to talk story. The event is free, but seating is limited and reservations are required. To register, visit www.NVMC.org or call the Center at 808-244-6862.

Yakamashii Series:

Boisterous Laughter, animated conversations, joyful noise! A series of fun interviews hosted by Maui storyteller and media personality Kathy Collins feature a variety of guests with one thing in common: all have great stories to share!

Yakamashii Special Guest Bio:

Rachel Kondo was born and raised on Maui. Her writing has appeared in Electric Literature, Ploughshares Solos and Indiana Review. In 2019, her story “Girl of Few Seasons” was included in The O. Henry Prize Stories and selected as a juror favorite by Elizabeth Strout. She co-created and Executive Produced the FX television production of Shōgun, adapted from the novel by James Clavell, which won the 2024 Emmy for Best Drama Series. She is a graduate of the Michener Center for Writers and now lives on Maui.

NVMC’s mission is to ignite the potential in people by inspiring them to find the hero in themselves through the legacy of the Nisei Veterans.

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center is a nonprofit organization that aspires to a world where people act selflessly for the greater good. NVMC owns and manages an intergenerational campus on Go For Broke Place in Kahului that serves as a home for Kansha Preschool, Maui Adult Day Care Center’s Oceanview facility, the Stanley Izumigawa Resource Center and the NVMC Education Center. To learn more, visit www.nvmc.org.