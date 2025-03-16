Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 6-8 6-8 5-7 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 03:57 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 09:53 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 03:23 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:45 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 04:31 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small to moderate, medium-period north-northwest swell (340-350 degree) is expected to arrive tonight, peak Monday then slowly fade into Wednesday, providing a boost in surf for north and some exposed west facing shores. In the long range, a series of small, long-period northwest (310-330 degree) swells look to keep surf from going flat for north and west facing shores Tuesday through much of next week.

Expect choppy surf along east facing shores through early next week. East shore surf may pick up a notch or two by midweek as wind speeds increase locally and upstream. A small boost in south shore surf may start as early as Monday night as series of small, long-period south swells move through the state through the upcoming week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.