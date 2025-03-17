FREE ProArts event featuring Stephen Henderson, March 29

Stephen Henderson

Maui ProArts presents the latest edition of its Hawaiian Arts and Culture Series featuring Stephen Henderson on Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m. The event is free, but seating is assigned, so reservations are requested.

Stephen Henderson is a Native Hawaiian and Tongan island soul singer/songwriter and producer whose roots stem from Hāna, Maui. Henderson writes through personal experiences close to home and to the heart. His songs are about the experiences and relationships most core to his existence – family, love, loss, death and everything in between. His intricate guitar work, soul-soaked vocal tone and range embody softness and warmth and breathe rich nuance and atmosphere into his music.

As a recording artist and songwriter, Henderson released his debut album “Outside Looking In” in 2016. Since then he’s released numerous singles and was nominated for Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards for back to back years in 2023 and 2024.

Henderson released his sophomore album “Hey Child” under the “Island Soul” genre – a heartfelt mixture of pocket soul, bluegrass, indie-folk, RnB, and island contemporary. The flagship song “Hey Child” was a winner in the most recent 2024 Hawaiʻi Songwriters Festival song contest. He was also the winner of the 2024 Mana Maoli Song Contest with his entry “Babylon” in collaboration with his sister Pohai.