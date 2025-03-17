Grounded sailboat removed from Honolua Bay on Maui



















The 65-foot catamaran Hula Girl that was grounded at Maui’s Honolua-Mokulē‘ia Marine Life Conservation District for almost two months, has been removed.

The vessel’s owner, Kapalua Kai Sailing, Inc., worked with the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation and Division of Aquatic Resources to develop and execute the salvage plan.

A January storm, in addition to a compromised motor, led to the sailing vessel’s grounding.

DLNR officials say several factors contributed to delays in the boat’s removal including high winds, inclement weather and uncooperative tides. Hiring a company to tackle the salvage also proved challenging.

Cates Marine Service, LLC, the same team that handled the removal of the luxury yacht Nakoa from Honolua in 2023, signed on for the job.

Just after noon on Friday, and on the incoming tide, the Foss Marine tug arrived. Once the lines were connected between the tug and Hula Girl, the catamaran was successfully freed within an hour.

An initial damage assessment by a DAR dive team suggested no coral, fish, or invertebrates in the bay were harmed. Another assessment is planned now that the Hula Girl has been moved.

State officials say natural resources in nearshore ecosystems often bear the brunt of boat groundings. “In this case, it appears at least initially that no fuel or oil was spilled, and no reef was scarred,” according to a DLNR news release.

Hula Girl’s next stop is a designated mooring offshore at Māla small boat ramp, where it will undergo an evaluation for temporary repairs before being towed to O‘ahu.