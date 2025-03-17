Kihei man reported missing by concerned family members

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Knox Rogers, 80, of Kihei.

Rogers was reported missing on Monday, March 17, 2025, by family members after a welfare check conducted by officers at his residence revealed he was not home. He was last seen by a neighbor around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Rogers left his Kihei residence, an apartment complex off South Kihei Road, on foot as his vehicle and cell phone remained there.

Rogers is described as 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark blue shorts and slippers.

If you know the whereabouts of Rogers, call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 25-007842.