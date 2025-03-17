Multi-agency manhunt ends on Big Island; suspect, Lucrisia, killed in shootout with police

The multi-agency manhunt for a Big Island man ended in a shootout Sunday in which the suspect, 39-year-old Christopher Lucrisia, was killed after firing at police.

Detectives had arrived in response to a report of a home invasion in which Lucricia had entered the residence and threatened occupants before stealing the keys to a vehicle that was parked outside, according to police.

The scene of this home invasion and shooting is directly across the street from the Ihope Road location where officers arrested 23-year-old Silas Zion and recovered Zion’s truck that was used in Friday’s attempted murder of a police officer. Zion was charged Sunday with first degree attempted murder, with bail set at more than $3 million.

Hawai‘i Island Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz holds press conference on March 16, 2025, following the death of a suspect accused of shooting and injuring a police officer. (Screen grab)

9 p.m. Sunday update: During a press conference Sunday evening, Hawai‘i Island Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz went over the timeline of events earlier in the day that led to the death of Christopher Lucrisia, who was wanted for shooting a Big Island police officer.

Moszkowicz said detectives remained at the scene where Lucrisia was found dead on Ihope Road Sunday evening to continue their investigations, focused on piecing together where Lucrisia may have been for the past three days, and who, if anyone, helped him avoid capture.

Additionally, charges against Silas Zion were officially filed. Identified as the driver of the getaway pickup truck that helped Lucrisia flee after shooting the officer in Hilo on March 14, Zion is facing first-degree attempted murder, first-degree hindering prosecution and place to keep pistol, place to keep ammunition offense.

The 23-year-old’s bail is set at $3.075 million.

Zion was taken into custody the same day as the shooting, however, Lucrisia evaded capture till around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Silas Zion. (Photo courtesy: Hawai‘i Island police)

According to a Hawai‘i Island police press release, officers responded to the 18-1300 block of Ihope Road for a report of a home invasion. A man, later determined to be 39-year-old Lucrisia, entered a residence and threatened occupants before stealing the keys to a vehicle that was parked outside, according to a press release.

Since Zion was taken into custody across the street from the residence, at least a dozen detectives and members of the police department’s Specialized Response Team were already in the area and quickly responded to the home.

“As they did, Lucrisia, who was armed with a rifle and a pistol and hiding in a vehicle on the property, began firing at the detectives who arrived first,” the release stated. “Seconds later, SRT personnel arrived and established a perimeter. Lucrisia continued firing at officers, and one officer returned fire.”



Eventually, Lucrisia stopped firing at officers, and the Special Response Team members maintained a perimeter, repeatedly attempting to communicate and negotiate with Lucrisia.

It is unknown at this time if those weapons in Lucrisia’s possession were registered.

After some time, officers launched an unmanned drone into the area and that revealed Lucrisia was non-responsive in the rear seat of the vehicle. Medics were called to the scene and determined that Lucrisia had died.

Christopher Lucrisia

“While I’m certainly grateful that no one else was injured, our primary focus was always to bring Lucretia into custody unharmed,” Moszkowicz said during a press conference Sunday night. “Unfortunately, his own actions prevented that hope from becoming reality.”

Moszkowiciz said the officer who fired back at Lucrisia this afternoon was an 18-year veteran with the department assigned to the Special Response Team.

The officer was placed on administrative leave.

During the press conference Hawai’i County Mayor Kimo Alameda acknowleded the fear, pain and concern the situation caused in the community.

“When violence erupts in our neighborhoods, nobody wins,” Alameda said. “This has been a tragic and deeply unsettling event. And my heart goes out to everyone who was impacted.”

Alameda extended his thoughts and prayers to the officer who was critically injured in the line of duty.

“His bravery and the bravery of his fellow law enforcement officers from the city and the state to the feds, you know, it reminds us of the incredible risk that they take each and every day to make sure that we’re safe,” the mayor said. “As a community, I want us to continue working together to ensure that our island remains a place where families can walk up and down the street without fear, where we get each other’s backs, you know, and where our law enforcement and the public stand united.”

The officer injured on Friday was flown to Queen’s Medical Center. Police said the officer was shot once in the right forearm and the head near the top of his skull. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Friends of First Responders, a long-time and trusted partner of the Hawai‘i Police Department, launched a fundraiser for the officer injured in Friday’s shooting in response to a community request to help the officer.

The fundraiser is to cover short-term expenses as an additional umbrella of protection so the officer’s family can be by his side through this difficult time. The fundraiser link can be found here: https://www.ffrhawaii.org/officerfundraiser

5:42 p.m. Sunday update: Hawai‘i Island police has confirmed that Christopher Lucrisia is dead after being shot by officers in Mountain View.

Lucrisia eluded police throughout the weekend after shooting a police officer on Friday in Hilo.

Just before 3 p.m., residents called police about a home invasion in Mountain View on Ihope Road where authorities say Lucrisia entered the home and stole keys to resident’s vehicle.

The 39-year-old was armed with a rifle and handgun.

This is the same location where police arrested Silas Zion on Friday, who police say was driving the getaway truck with Lucrisia as the passenger after the police officer was shot in Hilo.

Zion was officially charged on a myriad of offenses including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree reckless endangering and various firearm offenses.

Officers arrived on scene almost immediately after the call from residents when Lucrisia reportedly opened fire on them, police stated.

One officer returned fire, and Lucrisia was hit.

Following the shooting, officers established a perimeter and attempted negotiations.

“After a period of no response, they sent in a drone, which showed Lucrisia motionless. Medics were called and Lucrisia was pronounced dead,” officials state.

Original post: The Hawai‘i Police Department East Hawai‘i Vice Section officer shot during an officer-involved shooting the morning of March 14 outside a Hilo bank remains in serious but stable condition at an O’ahu hospital, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

The multi-agency manhunt for 39-year-old Christopher Lucrisia of Mountain View continues as the Hawai‘i Police Department officer he reportedly shot twice the morning of March 14 outside a Hilo bank is recovering at an O‘ahu hospital in serious but stable condition. (Photo Courtesy: Hawai‘i Police Department)

It will, however, be a lengthy recovery after 39-year-old Christopher Lucrisia of Mountain View reportedly shot the 9-year veteran of the Big Island police department once in the right forearm and a second time in the head.

The officer was immediately taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center and airlifted later that afternoon to The Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment.

He was in surgery while Hawai‘i Police Chief Ben Moszkowicz updated media and the public about the shooting during the press conference that began shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The nonprofit Friends of First Responders launched a fundraiser to help cover the injured officer’s medical bills.

Click here to learn more and donate.

Hawai‘i Police Department deeply appreciates the outpouring of concern and support from around the Big Island and beyond for the officer injured in Friday’s shooting.

He asked that his name not be made public.

The department is honoring his request, which also will ensure other ongoing investigations are not jeopardized. It hopes the community will do the same.

As of early Sunday afternoon, Hawai‘i Police Department and its neighbor island, state and federal partners, including members of Honolulu Police Department, continue the manhunt for Lucrisia — who is wanted for first-degree attempted murder in connection with Friday’s shooting and several other charges — in an effort to bring him to justice.

Based on evidence collected at the scene of the incident in the parking lot outside First Hawaiian Bank near Prince Kūhiō Plaza in Hilo, police think he might be injured.

While there has been no additional information included with any of the advisories, police have been engaged in several ongoing activities that have closed portions of Hilohilo Street, North Oshiro Road, Ihope Road and Stainback Highway in the Mountain View area at different times since Saturday afternoon.

Lucrisia was involved in incidents at a Hilohilo Street home early last week that resulted in law enforcement looking for him and led to their paths crossing the morning of March 14.

He 5-foot-10, weighs 250 pounds, Puerto Rican, with black hair and green eyes. The 39-year-old is still considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

There is a total of up to $21,000 in rewards for information leading to Lucrisia’s capture and arrest.

Call the Hawai‘i Police Department non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 to report a tip. Anonymous tips can be made to Hawai‘i Island Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Hawai‘i Fusion Center also set up a web portal for people to submit photos or videos of Friday’s incident. While people are encouraged to leave their contact information with anything they submit online, submissions can also be anonymous.

Hawai‘i Police Department reminds the public that anyone harboring or concealing a wanted person could also face criminal charges.

Hawai‘i state law defines first-degree hindering prosecution as when a person helps another person to any degree with the intent to hinder their apprehension, prosecution, conviction or punishment for a Class A, B or C felony or murder.

First-degree hindering prosecution is a Class C felony on its own and punishable by up to 5 years in jail.