Hoʻonani Development. PC: County of Maui / EISPN

Approximately 1,600 residential apartment units are planned for the proposed Hoʻolani Village in Kahului. The project, by Hoʻonani Development LLC, proposes the construction of a high density, master-planned, mixed-use community on 166 acres makai of Hansen Road.

An environmental impact statement preparation notice states that about 50% of the apartments would be workforce housing units, and notes that the project aims to meet all residential workforce housing requirements.

The project also calls for a central community promenade space, parks, sports fields and a botanical trail to support connectivity.

In addition to the low-rise residential housing rental units, there’s also plans for a blend of commercial office space, retail, restaurant dining areas, and industrial uses.

Access to the project area will be provided from Pūlehu Road, Hansen Road and a future connection to Pakaula Street.

A public scoping meeting for the project will be held on Thursday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at the meeting room at Above the Wave, located at 400 Hāna Highway in Kahului.

The EISPN is available online at https://files.hawaii.gov/dbedt/erp/Doc_Library/2025-03-08-MA-EISPN-Hoonani-Village.pdf