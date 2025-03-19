Kupanaha Medical Respite opens on Maui: A collaborative response to a growing need

Living Way Church Maui Pastor Greg Dela Cruz, with Project Vision Hawai‘i APRN Robin Garrison and members of Living Way Church. PC: Project Vision Hawai‘i

Living Way Church Maui and Project Vision Hawai‘i have opened Kupanaha Medical Respite, a specialty shelter providing a safe space for individuals experiencing homelessness to recover after medical treatment or hospital stays.

The project was funded through a construction grant from the HMSA Foundation, supporting workforce development participants in building the units. Project Vision Hawai‘i joined the National Institute of Medical Respite cohort, funded by Kaiser Permanente, to adopt best practices from similar programs in the US and New Zealand. The respite is also part of the Maui Medical Respite Hui, Hoʻahu Uhi Malama, a collaborative effort by Maui Health, HMSA and Ka Hale A Ke Ola (KHAKO) to address medical needs among the unsheltered.

The Kupanaha Medical Respite fills a gap for those discharged from Maui Memorial without a stable place to heal. The 2024 Point-in-Time Count reported 704 individuals experiencing homelessness on Maui. While unsheltered homelessness declined by 7% from the previous year, sheltered homelessness rose 16%, largely due to displacement from the August 2023 Lahaina wildfires. These fires displaced hundreds, exacerbating an already strained housing crisis and leaving many without safe recovery options post-hospitalization. Across Hawaiʻi, emergency room care for an unhoused individual costs an estimated $82,000 annually; the group claims medical respite programs can reduce this by up to 73%.

Project Vision Hawai‘i Executive Director Darrah Kauhane, HMSA Senior Manager Health Coordination – Neighbor Islands Shelly Somerville, Living Way Church Maui Pastor Greg Dela Cruz, Maui Health Case Management Supervisor Eleu Zane, and Project Vision Hawai‘i APRN Robin Garrison at Kupanaha Medical Respite blessing & opening ceremony. PC: Project Vision Hawai‘i

Located on the grounds of Living Way Church Maui, Kupanaha—meaning “miracle” in Hawaiian—offers temporary housing, medical oversight and connections to social services. Nearly two-thirds of Hawai‘i residents live with at least one chronic condition, such as diabetes or heart disease, which are more severe among the unhoused due to limited access to routine care.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Living Way Church Maui and our insurance partners to launch this important resource,” said Darrah Kauhane, executive director of Project Vision Hawai‘i. “Our patients need a place to heal and recover.”

“This medical respite facility represents years of dedication and collaboration,” said Eleu Zane, case management supervisor at Maui Health and a founding member of the Hui. “It is a testament to what can happen when we come together for the benefit of our community.”

“We’re honored to host this facility and serve our community in such a meaningful way,” said Greg Dela Cruz, pastor of Living Way Church Maui.

The grand opening ceremony took place March 14, with a check presentation from AlohaCare scheduled for Friday, March 21 to support the program’s peer staff component.

For more information or to explore volunteer and donation opportunities, contact Ryan Naka at 808-201-3937 or giving@projectvisionhawaii.org.