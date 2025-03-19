Lahaina Clinic staff honored for volunteerism in aftermath of 2023 wildfire

Modular Lahaina Clinic following the blessing ceremony held on April 30, 2024.

Kaiser Permanente recently honored its Lahaina Clinic staff members with the 2024 David Lawrence Community Service Award, recognizing their dedication and service in the aftermath of the August 2023 Maui wildfires.

This annual award celebrates individuals and teams across Kaiser Permanente’s eight regions for their exceptional volunteer efforts and commitment to embodying the organization’s values.

As part of the national recognition, the Lahaina Clinic team received a $10,000 award to donate to a charity of its choice. The team selected the Maui Food Bank, which continues to support West Maui residents affected by the wildfires.

When wildfires devastated West Maui, the Lahaina Clinic team mobilized to provide essential medical care and worked tirelessly in temporary locations — shelters, parking lots, hotel ballrooms, mobile clinics, parks, tents, and tennis courts — providing care to more than 5,000 patients. The team helped reunite displaced residents with family members, connected individuals to vital resources, and offered guidance on health care, insurance, and disaster relief programs.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our Lahaina Clinic team for the incredible dedication they showed in the wake of the wildfires,” said Chris Martin, MD, assistant area medical director for Kaiser Permanente in Hawaiʻi. “Even while facing their own losses, they remained a steady source of care and comfort, providing support that they were uniquely suited for due to their shared experiences and deep empathy for the community.”



























The team members volunteered more than 370 hours in shelters and temporary medical stations, along with hundreds of additional hours at Kaiser Permanente’s Emergency Operations Center. Their efforts extended beyond immediate medical care, including staffing community events, wellness fairs, and outreach initiatives.

As Kaiser Permanente progressed from providing care through its mobile health vehicle to a temporary modular clinic, and ultimately to a rebuilt facility, the Lahaina Clinic team remained deeply engaged in recovery efforts. In early 2024, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, MD, recognized them for their service to the residents of West Maui after the wildfires.

The Lahaina Clinic team and Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi leaders presented $10,000 to their chosen charity organization, The Maui Food Bank, in front of mural inspired by Lahaina area elders’ stories on display behind the facility.

In keeping with their commitment to supporting the community, the Lahaina Clinic staff members have directed their award funds to the Maui Food Bank, ensuring people most affected by the fires continue receiving assistance.

The David Lawrence Community Service Award is named for David Lawrence, MD, former chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente and a lifelong advocate for improving health.