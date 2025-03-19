Maui Surf Forecast for March 20, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 05:58 PM HST. Low 1.1 feet 11:51 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:16 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:49 AM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series small to moderate, medium to long period, northwest (320-330 degree) swells will pass through the local waters through early this weekend. These swells will produce elevated surf, though still well below High Surf Advisory, for north and west facing shores. A large, possibly extra large, northwest swell will likely reach the islands Sunday or Monday. This late season, long period, swell may produce warning level surf along exposed north and west- facing shores when it reaches the state early next week.

Expect elevated and choppy east shore surf for next several days as trade winds remain fresh to strong over and upstream of the state. South shore surf sets will hold at average waist high heights with the passage of a couple of very small, long period south swells.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.