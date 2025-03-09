Cameron Center announces gala celebration ‘Setting Sail for the Future’

The J. Walter Cameron Center will host its “Setting Sail for the Future” gala at the Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort on Saturday, May 3, 2025. PC: J. Walter Cameron Center

The J. Walter Cameron Center has announced its “Setting Sail for the Future” gala, taking place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at the Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. This elegant evening will celebrate the center’s 51 years of service to Maui County and its vision for the next 50 years and beyond.

For over five decades, the Cameron Center has been the heart of Maui’s nonprofit community, providing affordable space and essential support to social service agencies that collectively serve more than 60,000 individuals annually. The gala will bring together community leaders, partners and supporters to honor this legacy and rally support for the center’s continued impact.

The event will feature fine dining, entertainment and opportunities to contribute to the Cameron Center’s mission of strengthening Maui’s nonprofit sector. Sponsorships, tables and individual tickets are available for purchase at www.jwcameroncenter.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our community and share our vision for the future,” said Cesar Gaxiola, executive director. “This event is more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity to invest in the sustainability of vital services for Maui’s residents.”

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to secure a spot at this event, visit www.jwcameroncenter.org or contact Amy Johnston at 808-244-5546 or amyj@jwcameroncenter.org.