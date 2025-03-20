Maui Surf Forecast for March 21, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 07:30 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:26 AM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, medium period northwest (310-330 degrees) swell will continue to slowly lower through tomorrow morning. A new moderate, long period northwest swell (330 degree) will then fill in and peak just below advisory levels tomorrow night into Saturday. A potentially extra large, long period northwest swell (330 degree) originating from a hurricane force low is expected to reach the islands Sunday and peak Sunday night into Monday. This swell could produce warning level surf along exposed north and west- facing shores during the peak. In addition sea levels will likely rise above SCA criteria.

Expect east shore surf to remain elevated and choppy through tomorrow and ease slightly over the weekend as winds decrease. Small south shore surf sets will persist through the forecast period as several very small, long period south swells move through.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.