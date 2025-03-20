Maui Weather Forecast for March 21, 2025





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 76 to 81. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows 65 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

South Side

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 67. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Upcountry

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 41 to 53. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 64 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 45 at the visitor center to around 41 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 78 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 50 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79. Light winds becoming east up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 63. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 72. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 84. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 55 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A upper level trough west of Kauai will weaken as it moves east over the Hawaiian Islands the next couple of days. This will create enough instability to allow periods of enhanced windward showers. Breezy trades will focus greater rain amounts over windward mauka slopes and higher terrain. An approaching front will weaken local winds and could increase shower coverage over the western end of the state during the first half of next week.

Discussion

At the surface, a weak trough is located approximately 550 miles west of Kauai this morning, while high pressure builds far northeast of the state, driving breezy trade winds across the area, especially along ridgelines and through valleys/mountain passes. Satellite and radar imagery shows the large swath of cirrus from this morning has moved off to the east, revealing isolated to scattered low clouds and isolated showers moving into windward areas on the trade wind flow. This pattern will persist into the first part of the weekend as both surface and upper-level troughing washes out and high pressure and associated ridging become the dominant features over the Central Pacific. Model guidance continues to show an area of low and mid-layer moisture moving in from the east on Friday, so expect a slightly wetter day than today, with the highest rainfall accumulations sticking to the windward slopes of the islands.

Models continue to show a pattern change this weekend a trough and associated front approach the area from the west. Winds will drop off significantly through the weekend, becoming light and variable by Sunday, with land and sea breeze characteristics. A drier low- level airmass should keep afternoon sea breeze showers minimal during this time. The latest global models have backed off on the eastward progress of the front, stalling and washing out the front near Kauai early next week. This would result in light to moderate east-southeast to southeast flow over much of the island chain with stronger northeast winds remaining just off to the northwest Monday through midweek. We could still see some enhanced showers focus along east and southeast facing slopes, especially over the western half of the state, though mostly zonal flow aloft would keep rainfall amounts somewhat in check. Have nudged the PoP grids for this period toward the NBM, which reflects the overall downward trend in forecast precip of the global models. As of now, confidence is increasing that widespread flooding will not be an issue, but will continue to monitor for any model changes that suggest otherwise. Winds could lighten back up over the western end of the state later on Wednesday as a developing trough to the northwest passes by to the north. Confidence becomes much lower in the forecast for the second half of next week as models disagree on their handling of the evolution of that trough and another far northwest of the state.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades will persist through the night as scattered showers bank up against the windward slopes. Expect brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility associated with some of the more robust showers. Partly cloudy skies and VFR conditions prevail elsewhere.

SIGMET SIERRA series for severe turb remains in effect from FL250-350, due to a subtropical jet over the islands.

Marine

A ridge of high pressure will remain north of the state through tomorrow maintaining moderate to locally strong trades across the islands. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) for the typically windy waters surrounding Maui County and Big Island is in effect through tomorrow afternoon. The ridge will then weaken and get pushed east on Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Winds will gradually weaken and veer slightly out of the east southeast starting late Friday evening and becoming light and variable statewide Sunday. The front now looks to stall out just north of Kauai, keeping east southeast winds in place through the beginning of next week.

A small, medium period northwest (310-330 degrees) swell will continue to slowly lower through tomorrow morning. A new moderate, long period northwest swell (330 degree) will then fill in and peak just below advisory levels tomorrow night into Saturday. A large, possibly extra large, long period northwest swell (330 degree) originating from a hurricane force low is expected to reach the islands Sunday and peak Sunday night into Monday. This swell could produce warning level surf along exposed north and west-facing shores during the peak. In addition sea levels will likely rise above SCA criteria.

Expect east shore surf to remain elevated and choppy through tomorrow and ease slightly over the weekend as winds decrease. Small south shore surf sets will persist through the forecast period as several very small, long period south swells move through.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Friday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!