Amended sewer service status for 183 lots; 98.1% of Lahaina’s system now active

PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division announced that it has amended the Sewer Service Status from “red” to “green,” meaning the sewer service is active, for properties in the following area:

183 lots from Dickenson Street to Shaw Street, makai of Honoapiʻilani Highway

Sewer service was active for the lots as of March 19, 2025. DEM Director Shayne Agawa announced the updates at the Lahaina Community Webinar on March 19, 2025.

With this latest update, 98.1% of Lahaina’s County sewer system is now active. DEM estimates that the remaining inactive area – 66 parcels in Wahikuli Terrace – will be activated by mid-April.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the August 2023 wildfires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service for a home or business is impacted, visit https://mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type your address in the search bar on the County of Maui Sewer Service Status interactive map.

For questions regarding sewer status, call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.