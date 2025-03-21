Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 22, 2025

March 21, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
7-10
7-10
6-8 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 10:26 PM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 12:50 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate, long period northwest swell will peak overnight and Saturday, producing surf well below High Surf Advisory levels on exposed north and west shores. A much larger northwest (320 degrees) swell will build Sunday and likely produce waves at or above High Surf Warning thresholds during the peak Sunday night and Monday. The swell will gradually decline Tuesday and Wednesday as a moderate north swell arrives. 


Choppy east shore surf, already below seasonal average, will decline during the weekend as trades ease, and surf along east facing shores will remain small through the work week. Seasonably small surf will persist on southern shores, though a tiny bump will be possible during the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
