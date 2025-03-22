Maui residents can support Maui Food Bank at Kahului Walmart

The 12th annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” food security campaign runs at Walmart and Sam’s Clubs locations nationwide from March 1-31, 2025. PC: Hawaiʻi Foodbank

Walmart customers can support food-insecure households through the end of this month, thanks to the 12th annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign happening nationwide.

The campaign offers three ways to participate:

Donating at checkout in store, online or in the Walmart app;

Purchasing participating products; or

Donating directly through Feeding America’s campaign pages at feedingamerica.org/walmart or feedingamerica.org/samsclub.

The initiative is taking place across all US Walmart and Sam’s Clubs locations, including nine Walmart stores and two Sam’s Clubs in Hawaiʻi.

“Nearly one in three households in Hawai‘i are facing food insecurity, and the demand for food assistance only continues to grow,” said Amy Miller, president and CEO of Hawai‘i Foodbank. “’The Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign comes at a crucial time, as we are currently serving an average of 170,000 people each month — a 13% increase over last year. We’re so grateful to Walmart and Sam’s Club and their generous customers for helping local families, keiki and kūpuna have access to the safe and healthy food we all need to thrive.”

Since its launch in 2014, “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” has raised over $206 million for Feeding America’s food banks, including the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i, Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket on Hawaiʻi Island. In Hawaiʻi alone, the campaign has helped provide nearly one million meals.

“For the past 20 years, Feeding America, Walmart and Sam’s Club have worked together to fight hunger and help people live better in the communities we serve,” said Julie Gehrki, president, Walmart Foundation and senior vice president, philanthropy at Walmart. “During the ‘Fight Hunger. Spark Change.’ campaign, we invite our customers and members to join us in providing access to food for our neighbors by supporting the statewide network of food banks in Hawai‘i.”

The campaign is supported by major suppliers, including General Mills, Kraft Heinz, Pepsi, Unilever and Nestlé. For more details on the initiative and other community programs, visit hawaiifoodbank.org/promotions.