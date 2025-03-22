Online registration to be held April 1-15 for upcoming PALS Summer session

Keiki participate in a PALS program. Its mission is to provide a safe, nurturing and quality recreation program for the children of Maui County that addresses their physical, social, cultural and educational needs during summer and intersession breaks. PC: County of Maui

Online registration for the PALS Program Summer 2025 session will be open from April 1 through April 15, 2025, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The PALS summer session runs from June 9 to July 25, 2025, and is open to children ages 5 to 12.

PALS provides recreational activities designed to support a child’s physical, social, cultural and educational needs in a fun, safe and nurturing environment.

No late applications will be accepted after the online registration period ends.

Registration is not on a first-come, first-served basis. PALS sites will be filled based upon first-, second- and third-choice selections identified in registration. Applicants not receiving a confirmed site spot through the registration process will be placed on a waitlist for their first-choice selection.

For more information, visit the PALS website at https://www.mauicounty.gov/589/PALS-Program and sign up for PALS program alerts or call the Parks Department PALS office at 808-270-7404.