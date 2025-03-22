The Westin Maui Resort & Spa receives TravelAge West 2025 Editor’s Pick Award

Aerial photo of the Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali. PC: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali, has earned a TravelAge West 2025 Editor’s Pick Award in the category of Best New Resort or Major Renovation, Hawaiʻi, as part of the magazine’s 2025 WAVE Awards.

Now in its 20th year, the WAVE Awards recognize outstanding travel suppliers based on feedback from US travel advisors. The Editor’s Picks were selected by TravelAge West’s editorial team, including VP/editorial director Ken Shapiro, editor-in-chief Mindy Poder and their staff. The selection process involved product analysis, on-site visits and input from a select group of travel advisors and industry experts.

With this distinction, The Westin Maui is also in the running for a WAVE Award, to be determined by a TravelAge Westreaders’ choice poll conducted from March 24 through April 25. The voting is open to readers of the print and online publication and will be available at www.travelagewest.com/wave-awards.

“We are incredibly honored to be named an Editor’s Pick in the 2025 TravelAge West WAVE Awards,” said Joshua Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui. “This is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who have brought our vision for a reimagined Westin Maui to life. We are excited to see our resort transformation resonating with travelers and industry experts alike.”

Mindy Poder, editor-in-chief of TravelAge West, added, “The WAVE Awards celebrate the best in the travel industry. The awards serve our mission to give travel advisors a platform to share what — and who — matters to them. Through WAVE, advisors acknowledge the travel partners that provide them with valuable support and also offer their clients truly incredible vacations. The WAVE Awards celebrate the strong advisor-supplier relationship that is the backbone of our industry.”

TravelAge West is a leading trade media outlet for travel advisors in the Western US, serving over 21,000 readers and providing industry news and product information for 55 years.

