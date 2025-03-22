Westin Maui partners with Langtry Farms to launch exclusive wine collection

PC: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali has partnered with Langtry Farms Vineyard & Winery to introduce an exclusive collection of wines, available throughout the resort. A portion of proceeds from each bottle sold will benefit the Maui Charity Walk 2025.

The collection features two meticulously crafted wines:

2023 Sauvignon Blanc : The Sauvignon Blanc has bright notes of pear, apricot and white peach. This light bodied wine adds flavors of lemon curd and melon with a refreshing, crisp finish.

: The Sauvignon Blanc has bright notes of pear, apricot and white peach. This light bodied wine adds flavors of lemon curd and melon with a refreshing, crisp finish. 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon: Cabernet Sauvignon is loved for its high concentration, tannins and age worthiness. Westin Maui’s offers flavors such as black currant, anise, tobacco leaf and plum sauce.

“This partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to providing guests with memorable, world-class experiences,” said Josh Hargrove, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa. “We are proud that each purchase will support the Maui Charity Walk and the local community.”

Langtry Farms, established in 1888, is known for its minimalistic approach to winemaking, allowing them to craft wines of distinction that are unique interpretations of the wide range of vineyard soil profiles, micro-climates and varietals. Its wines are crafted from high elevation vineyards in Napa Valley and Guenoc Valley.

For more information, visit westinmaui.com.