Wine and Weaving event to support Hawaiian Civic Clubs’ fire recovery efforts

A ‘Wine & Weave’ event at Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate on Thursday, March 27, 2025, will benefit Hawaiian Civic Clubs. Photos courtesy: Charlene Ka’uhane

Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate will host “Wine & Weave” on Thursday, March 27, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at its Lahaina chocolate factory, with all net proceeds benefiting Hawaiian Civic Clubs in Lahaina, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego for fire recovery efforts.

Attendees will have the opportunity to weave a crownless pāpale niu (coconut frond hat) with guidance from master weavers Mario Siatris and U‘i Kahue. The event also features a curated pairing of wines and Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate’s handcrafted confections, set against the backdrop of a sunset view from the open-air pavilion.

Founded by Prince Kūhiō in 1918, the Hawaiian Civic Club movement is the oldest Native Hawaiian community-based advocacy organization, dedicated to improving the welfare of Native Hawaiians and preserving cultural traditions.

Tickets are $65 and include materials and tastings. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase. The event is for ages 21 and over. Registration is available at Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate’s website.