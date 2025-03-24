Maui News

Applications for 2025 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep season, open March 31

March 24, 2025, 12:30 PM HST
Mouflon sheep on Lānaʻi. PC: DLNR

Applications for the 2025 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season will be available on March 31, 2025.

Lānaʻi’s mouflon sheep season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt. All four hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing.

Depending on application levels, standby hunting opportunities may be offered for the general rifle season. If applicationnumbers are higher or lower than anticipated for the general rifle season, one or more weekends may be added or eliminated.

For more information and to apply, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/. Click on “Apply for Hunts” and select 2025 Lānaʻi Mouflon Sheep Season.

Additional hunt details are available at the following link or by calling DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife offices at:

  • Maui: 1-808-984-8100
  • Molokaʻi: 1-808-553-1745
  • Lānaʻi: 1-808-565-7916
  • Oʻahu: 1-808-587-0166                                  
  • Hawaiʻi: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo)                   
  • Kauaʻi: 1-808-274-3433                                 

