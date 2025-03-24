Applications for 2025 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep season, open March 31

Mouflon sheep on Lānaʻi. PC: DLNR

Applications for the 2025 Lānaʻi mouflon sheep hunting season will be available on March 31, 2025.

Lānaʻi’s mouflon sheep season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt, and a general rifle hunt. All four hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing.

Depending on application levels, standby hunting opportunities may be offered for the general rifle season. If applicationnumbers are higher or lower than anticipated for the general rifle season, one or more weekends may be added or eliminated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information and to apply, go to: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/. Click on “Apply for Hunts” and select 2025 Lānaʻi Mouflon Sheep Season.

Additional hunt details are available at the following link or by calling DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife offices at:

Maui: 1-808-984-8100

Molokaʻi: 1-808-553-1745

Lānaʻi: 1-808-565-7916

Oʻahu: 1-808-587-0166

Hawaiʻi: 1-808-974-4221 (Hilo)

Kauaʻi: 1-808-274-3433