Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 25, 2025

March 24, 2025, 9:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
18-22
12-16
12-16
8-12 




West Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 04:58 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 12:34 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:14 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:01 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:39 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A large to extra large, long-period northwest (310-330 degrees) swell is finally starting to show signs of a very slow downtrend, but is still running a foot or two higher than model guidance this afternoon. Therefore, the High Surf Warning for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory (HSA), in effect through Tuesday afternoon. The HSA for exposed west facing shores of the Big Island has been extended through Tuesday afternoon as well. The swell will slowly ease Tuesday through midweek. A small, medium-period, northerly (350-010) swell is forecast to build in Thursday night, peak Friday, then ease slowly over the weekend. 


East shore surf will remain below seasonal averages through the rest of this week as wind speeds remain on the lighter side. South shore surf will remain seasonably small as well, though a small bump is possible around midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments