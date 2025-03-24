Maui Surf Forecast for March 25, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 18-22 12-16 12-16 8-12 West Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 04:58 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 12:34 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:14 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:01 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A large to extra large, long-period northwest (310-330 degrees) swell is finally starting to show signs of a very slow downtrend, but is still running a foot or two higher than model guidance this afternoon. Therefore, the High Surf Warning for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory (HSA), in effect through Tuesday afternoon. The HSA for exposed west facing shores of the Big Island has been extended through Tuesday afternoon as well. The swell will slowly ease Tuesday through midweek. A small, medium-period, northerly (350-010) swell is forecast to build in Thursday night, peak Friday, then ease slowly over the weekend.

East shore surf will remain below seasonal averages through the rest of this week as wind speeds remain on the lighter side. South shore surf will remain seasonably small as well, though a small bump is possible around midweek.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.