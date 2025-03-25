Maui Surf Forecast for March 26, 2025

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 8-12 6-8 4-6 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 05:52 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:00 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:24 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:23 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate northwest (320-330 degree) swell will steadily decline tonight with small surf expected along all shorelines over the next few days. A series of small north (350-010 degree) swells will begin to arrive Thursday and persist through early next week.

South-facing shores should remain small but some background long- period south-southwest swells are expected this week especially around Thursday or Friday. East facing shores will remain small due to the lack of strong trades. With the small north swells filling in beginning Thursday, select east facing shores should see a small increase Thursday into next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.