Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset to award two $2,500 “Go for the Green” scholarships 

Members and friends of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset are pictured during a fundraising event. Courtesy photo

Applications are now open for the “Go for the Green” scholarships. The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset is awarding two $2,500 academic scholarships to two graduating seniors who live in West Maui, Hāna or Molokaʻi and attend a Maui or Molokaʻi high school.



The student applicants should demonstrate superior academic abilities, involvement in school activities and a winning character profile and must be pursuing a field of study that will benefit the environment. The scholarship highlights the club’s commitment to support the educational focus, but if they’re able to tie in their potential career choice with environmental sustainability- that is encouraged as well.

“Knowledge is power, and we are thrilled to help two graduating senior students reach their educational goals,” said Kelsey Briggs, Scholarship chair. “We’re pleased to support the education of two local students who will have the opportunity to continue sustainability efforts on Maui well into the future,” she said.

The application deadline is May 1, 2025. Downloadable application is available at the following link.

Rotary is a leadership organization made up of local business, professional and civic leaders. Clubs hold regular meetings where members can form friendships and participate in activities that serve their communities. For more information, email Club Service Chair Laura Stanton at lstanton127@outlook.com.