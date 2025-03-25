Trust for Public Land welcomes first Maui project manager

Alyse Takayesu Parker has been appointed to a newly-created position with the Trust for Public Land. (Courtesy: Trust for Public Land)

The Trust for Public Land announced today its first-ever project manager for Maui, Alyse Takayesu Parker, who will oversee land conservation efforts that protect natural and cultural landscapes for public benefit.

Born and raised in Kula, Takayesu Parker has both a deep personal connection to the land and extensive academic and professional experience in community support and environmental advocacy. She is the nonprofit’s first dedicated project manager based on Maui and will lead efforts to safeguard critical lands, working with local communities, government agencies and conservation partners. Her role includes securing funding, collaborating with landowners and policymakers and advancing projects that support climate resilience, watershed protection and cultural preservation.

“Alyse brings a unique combination of academic expertise and hands-on project management experience that will strengthen our efforts on Maui,” said Lea Hong, Trust for Public Land’s associate vice president and Hawai‘i State director. “Alyse’s deep roots on Maui and her decades of experience will be invaluable in her work with the community to expand Trust for Public Land’s impact and preservation of public lands for everyone to enjoy.”

The Trust for Public Land has protected nearly 80,000 acres across Hawai‘i, including Maui projects such as Kamehamenui and Pōhākea (Māʿalaea Mauka). Takayesu Parker’s work will focus on balancing conservation with cultural and recreational access.

Takayesu Parker holds a PhD in anthropology from New York University, where her research explored how historical narratives influence modern stewardship practices. Most recently, as board president of Haleakalā Waldorf School, she led efforts to acquire a 25-acre site for campus expansion, securing $2 million in funding and engaging with local stakeholders.

“Maui has always been home, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to dedicate my work to protecting the places that shape our island community,” Takayesu Parker said. “[The Trust for Public Land] has made a tremendous impact across Hawai‘i, and I’m excited to help expand that work on Maui by protecting lands that are not only ecologically and culturally significant but also critical to the island’s future resilience.”