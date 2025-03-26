Maui News

Hawaiian Electric to do aerial inspections in Pukalani using drones, March 27

March 26, 2025, 4:30 PM HST
Maui Electric crews work to fix power line. Maui Now file photo.

Hawaiian Electric will be using unmanned aircraft, or drones, for aerial inspections of its infrastructure along Kula Hwy., between Haleakalā Hwy. and ʻAʻapueo Pkwy. in the Pukalani area on Thursday, March 27, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Hawaiian Electric reports its Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program is in full compliance with all Federal Aviation Administration rules. The company has developed safety, training, operating and privacy procedures to make sure the unmanned aircraft are flown with the highest regard for the safety of the public and crews.

