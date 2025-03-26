Honor Prince Kūhiō’s legacy at Maui Hoʻolauleʻa, March 28 at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

File (2022): Prince Kūhiō Maui Ho’olaule’a. (Courtesy photo)

The Prince Kūhiō Maui Hoʻolauleʻa, an evening honoring Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole, returns to Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Friday, March 28, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Kaniala Masoe will open the evening with his signature musical talents. He will be followed by hula from Kumu Hula Joy Keōpūolani Salvador and Hālau Keʻala Ka Hinano O Puna. Closing out the celebration is Kūpaoa, the dynamic vocal duo known for their eight albums and seven Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, accompanied by Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua under the guidance of Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona.

Born on March 26, 1871, Prince Kūhiō played a pivotal role in shaping Hawaiʻi’s history. Prince Kūhiō served as a delegate to the US Congress for two decades, tirelessly advocating for the rights and welfare of the Hawaiian people. His legacy includes restoring the Royal Order of Kamehameha and introducing the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. Additionally, he introduced the Hawaiʻi National Park Bill, which established Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Haleakalā National Park.

“Inspired by Kūhiō’s Hawaiʻi National Park Bill, we wanted to create space to highlight organizations dedicated to land stewardship, conservation, and cultural preservation,” said event coordinator Daryl Fujiwara.

Participating groups include Waiheʻe Limu Restoration, Maui Forest Bird Recovery, Kaiaulu Initiatives, Kaʻehu and Living Pono Project.

The free, family-friendly event will include keiki activities and cultural exhibits. All are invited to experience an evening of Hawaiian culture, music and hula in celebration of ‘The People’s Prince,’ Prince Kūhiō.

The event is presented by County of Maui, Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Kilohana by CNHA, KPOA 93.5FM and Pacific Media Group, the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club and KS Kaia‘ulu.