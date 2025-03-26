Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club unveils sand sculpture as tribute to Lahaina recovery















The Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club has launched new initiatives to support Lahaina’s recovery, including a sand sculpture fundraiser and a refillable mug program benefiting restoration efforts.

The Kāʻanapali resort recently unveiled a four-foot-tall sand sculpture in its lobby depicting the historic Lahaina Courthouse. Created by local artist Riki Inzano, the sculpture is paired with a QR code that allows guests to donate toward rebuilding Lahaina.

In addition, the resort has partnered with the Lahaina Restoration Foundation and Treecovery to introduce a refillable mug program, offering guests unlimited beverages during their stay, with proceeds going to recovery efforts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These efforts are part of the resort’s ongoing commitment to supporting the Lahaina community following the 2023 Maui wildfires.