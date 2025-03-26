MEO Gala raises nearly $155,000, celebrates 60 years of Helping People, Changing Lives

Maui Arts & Cultural Center President and Chief Executive Officer Art Vento serves as auctioneer for a quilt during Maui Economic Opportunity’s annual Gala fundraiser on March 22. The event raised nearly $155,000. PC: Chris Sugidono

More than 270 supporters and staff of Maui Economic Opportunity, including state House Speaker Nadine Nakamura, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Mayor Richard Bissen, helped the nonprofit celebrate 60 years of Helping People, Changing Lives, and retired Hale Mahaolu Executive Director Grant Chun at a fundraising Gala on March 22 at the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

The Gala’s theme was based on the Chinese proverb “Happiness Lies in Helping Others” and encouraged Chinese attire in honor of the ancestry of Chun, a former MEO board member and president. Angela and Phil Benoit provided the music.

MEO grossed nearly $155,000 from sponsorships, seat purchases and proceeds from drawings, Raise the Paddle and live auction, led by Maui Arts & Cultural Center President and Chief Executive Officer Art Vento.

“The MEO values of teamwork, empathy and integrity align with the Chinese values of harmony, benevolence and righteousness, making the Chinese theme for tonight’s event a perfect fit for MEO and an opportunity to celebrate the Chinese heritage of our honoree, Mr. Grant Chun,” said mistress of ceremony Kathy Collins.

Posing for a photo at the MEO Gala were Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke (from left), the night’s honoree Grant Chun, Mayor Richard Bissen and MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe. At right, state House Speaker Nadine Nakamura helped honor Chun, who recently retired executive director of Hale Mahaolu. PC: Chris Sugidono

Chun retired in summer 2024 after about seven years at the helm of Hale Mahaolu. He is a former vice president at A&B Properties and Maui County managing director. He also was instrumental in helping form the partnership with Hale Mahaolu, Highridge Costa and MEO to develop 120 affordable rental units in Waiehu.

Aside from the House speaker, lieutenant governor and mayor, other dignitaries attending the event were state Sen. Troy Hashimoto; state Reps. Kyle Yamashita, Tyson Miyake and Justin Woodson; Council Members Alice Lee, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Tasha Kama, Tom Cook and Gabe Johnson and former Mayors Michael Victorino and James “Kimo” Apana.

“MEO thanks the supporters of our Gala, our largest fundraiser of the year,” said MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe. “We suspended the Gala last year due to the wildfires, but this year in these uncertain times, the money raised will be valuable in filling gaps and unplanned needs.”

The major sponsors were:

Sustainer Level. Atlas Insurance and Highridge Costa.

Partner. AlohaCare.

Advocate. Alexander & Baldwin, Bayer, Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank, Goodfellow Brothers, Hale Makua, Hawaii Petroleum, ILWU Local 142, Maui Soda & Ice Works.

Supporter. Equitable, Hale Mahaolu, Hawaiian Electric, IBEW Local 1186, John and Jean Min Trust, Mahi Pono, Maui Health, Munekiyo Hiraga, Service Rentals, Soderholm Bus & Mobility, SR Partners LLC, Mike and Joycelyn Victorino.

ʻOhana. Central Pacific Bank, HEMIC, Hogan Financial, Scott Okada.

Venue. Lloyd and Sharon Sodetani.

MEO is one of more than 1,000 Community Action agencies formed nationwide by the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. The agency was established on the same day as this year’s Gala, on March 22, 1965. The poverty fighting agency began with Head Start and a community organizing arm. Today, MEO operates more than 30 programs, ranging from Maui Bus paratransit service to support of recently released inmates, as well as assistance to those impacted by the August 2023 wildfires.