Rep. Case reintroduces bill to protect coral reef ecosystems from destructive practices

Yellow tangs (Lauʻipala) are the most exploited Hawaiian aquarium fish. The industry has historically extracted approximately 300,000 individuals from local reefs per year and exported them. Photo Credit: Kaikea Nakachi/Earth Justice

US Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawai‘i) reintroduced legislation on Monday aimed at protecting the world’s coral reef ecosystems by restricting the import of protected ornamental reef fish and coral species collected through destructive practices.

“Our oceans, teeming with life and rich biodiversity, depend on the health of coral reefs, some of the most biologically diverse ecosystems on Earth,” Case said. “Nearly 25% of the ocean’s fish rely on coral reefs for shelter, food and breeding grounds. These reefs and the species that inhabit them are critical to the balance and vitality of our oceans.”

Case highlighted the ongoing threats to coral reefs and marine life, fueled by high demand for ornamental reef species. Harmful collection practices—including overcollection, reef dredging and the use of explosives or poisons—continue to deplete species populations and damage fragile coral ecosystems, he said

“These practices not only deplete species populations but also cause irreversible damage to the coral ecosystems themselves,” Case said. “In some cases, this damage has led to the extirpation of species from specific areas and the introduction of invasive species, which further disrupt the ecological balance.”

Case’s bill, the Saving Natural Ecosystems and Marine Organisms (“Saving NEMO”) Act, would prohibit the importation of reef species taken through unsustainable or destructive practices. It also addresses species that, while not endangered, are still collected through harmful methods. The bill includes a provision for delisting species if the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Commerce determine that collection no longer poses a risk to sustainability.

The bill is supported by several environmental and community leaders, including Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-02), ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee; Jonnetta “Jonee” Peters, executive director of the Conservation Council for Hawai‘i; and Mark Haver, Sustainable Ocean Alliance North America regional representative and policy advisor.

The full text of the bill can be viewed here.