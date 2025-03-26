Spectra Fest to bring vibrant murals and community celebration to Lahaina, June 9-13

File (2024): The previous Spectra Fest was held on Kaua‘i, March 26-29, 2024. The celebration is coming to West Maui this summer, with events scheduled from June 9-13, 2025. (Photos Courtesy: Mar Mizunaka)

The Spectra Foundation, the nonprofit behind Spectra Fest 2024 and CreativeMornings Honolulu, will bring Spectra Fest 2025 to Maui this June, celebrating arts, culture and community in support of the Lahaina community.

Building on last year’s festival in Kaua‘i—which featured 23 murals by 21 artists at Kōloa Elementary School, Kōloa Library, and Old Kōloa Town, as well as an urban market at Kōloa Village, creative workshops and the first inter-island CreativeMornings event—this year’s lineup promises mural installations, creative workshops, film screenings and a community celebration.

Lahaina Intermediate School will serve as a primary venue for mural installations, with Hawaiʻi artists including Lahaina-raised Roxy Ortiz of Wooden Wave, Edwin Ushiro, Ninja Sketch, Matthew Agcolico, Punky Aloha and Jack Soren participating in collaboration with Hawaiʻi Walls. The festival will also include a free film screening presented by the Hawai‘i International Film Festival (HIFF) and educational workshops hosted by CreativeMornings Honolulu.

The festival will conclude with a community event at The Branches at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, featuring an urban market curated by Art + Flea and live music programmed by The Brewz.

“Lahaina Intermediate School is excited to work with and be a recipient of Spectra Fest Murals this summer,” said Stacy Bookland, the school’s principal. “Our staff, students and Lahaina community deserve a beautiful campus to admire. We are grateful for the partnership and look forward to seeing the amazing work of these artists to beautify our campus.”

Festival Schedule

All events are subject to change. Updates will be available at spectrafoundation.org.

Monday, June 9 – Lahaina Intermediate School (LIS)

10:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony

11:00 a.m. – Artists begin mural installations

Noon – After School Art: Picnic Bench Restoration

Tuesday, June 10

9:00 a.m. – Mural painting continues (LIS)

Noon – After School Art: Picnic Bench Restoration (LIS)

5:30 p.m. – Workshop (Fuzz Box Productions)

Wednesday, June 11

9:00 a.m. – Mural painting continues (LIS)

Noon – After School Art: Picnic Bench Restoration (LIS)

5:30 p.m. – HIFF Film Screening (Fuzz Box Productions)

Thursday, June 12

9:00 a.m. – Mural painting continues (LIS)

Noon – After School Art: Picnic Bench Restoration (LIS)

5:30 p.m. – Workshop (Fuzz Box Productions)

Friday, June 13

9:00 a.m. – CreativeMornings Lecture (Location TBA)

Noon – After School Art: Picnic Bench Restoration (LIS)

5:00 p.m. – Finale: Community Celebration with Art + Flea Market, cocktails, and live music at The Branches at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich praised the impact of last year’s festival, saying, “The murals Spectra enables promote Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander stories through vibrant visual images. For our Kōloa library, they have created a unique sense of place. The diversity of Hawaiʻi is often talked about, but these visuals speak to the hearts of viewers.”

Spectra Fest 2025 also aims to bolster Maui’s arts and culture sector, creating economic opportunities for local artists and businesses. Sponsorships are essential to keeping the festival free and accessible. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Noah Gordines at 808-652-7054 or noah@spectrafoundation.org.

The Spectra Foundation extends its gratitude to sponsors, including Sherwin-Williams, the Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, The Branches at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, Adobe, Aloha Collection, HPM Building Supply, Honolulu Coffee, Sunbelt Rentals, NMG Network, Fuzz Box Productions, Maui Mood Swing, Ikaika Communications, Sun Bum and Foodland.

“Spectra Fest would not be possible without the support of our sponsors and community partners,” said Noah Gordines, executive director of Spectra Foundation. “We welcome more sponsors to help us make a greater impact at this year’s festival on Maui. Your support will provide vital resources for artists, expand programming and create meaningful opportunities for the Lahaina community.”