Central Pacific Bank opens applications for women entrepreneurs program

Applications are open for the next cohort of the WE by Rising Tide program. Pictured are Cohort Four members at graduation, Oct. 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Central Pacific Bank)

Central Pacific Bank is accepting applications for the newest cohort of WE by Rising Tide, a free 10-week program designed to support women entrepreneurs. The initiative, led by Central Pacific Bank and the aio Foundation in partnership with Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership, provides participants with the resources and confidence to advance their businesses forward.

“The success of previous cohorts has been profoundly inspiring,” said Susan Utsugi, Central Pacific Bank group senior vice president of business banking and a founding member of the program. “We are committed to welcoming a new group of accomplished women and equipping them with the knowledge and tools required for sustained business growth.”

The program covers financial management, marketing and branding strategies and networking opportunities with successful women entrepreneurs and executives.

Kuʻulani Keohokalole, a 2024 graduate and founder of People Strategies Hawai‘i, credited the program with helping her build confidence in her business. “One of the biggest gifts I got from this program was really just affirmation—feeling like I’m on the right path,” she said. “I feel like it opened up new ways of thinking for me and I’m excited to see what’s next.”

The program is open to for-profit businesses that are at least 51% women-owned, have been operational for at least three years and report annual revenue between $250,000 and $5 million. Applications will be accepted from March 24 through May 31, 2025. Weekly sessions begin in August, with graduation set for October.

Participants from neighbor islands may be eligible for travel assistance. For more information and to apply, visit risingtidehawaii.com.