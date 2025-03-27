Maui News

Home fire on Kupulau Drive in South Maui causes $130,000 in damage

March 27, 2025, 5:47 AM HST
Kupulau Drive fire in the Maui Meadows subdivision. PC: Maui Fire Department.

A structure fire on Kupulau Drive in the Maui Meadows subdivision on Tuesday night has been ruled accidental, according to fire officials.

The fire was first reported at 6:07 p.m. on March 25 in an attached garage. When firefighters arrived on scene, they observed the fire spreading to the adjoining residence and multiple vehicles on scene, including a boat on the property.

Crews extended hose lines to attack the fire in the garage and minimize damage to the adjacent residence. Firefighters also worked to extinguish the multiple vehicles stored on the property that were affected by the fire from the garage.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 14, Ladder 14, Tanker 14, Engine 6, Rescue 10, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

The fire was brought under control at 7:04 p.m., and was extinguished at 10:30 p.m.

Fire investigators have not yet determined the dollar value of the contents of the garage and other items on the property impacted by the fire.

No one was displaced; there were no injuries; and no evacuations were ordered.

